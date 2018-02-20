Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA Wire Image caption Cheryl officially opened the centre in Newcastle's Blandford Square

Pop star Cheryl has called opening a Prince's Trust centre in her home city of Newcastle her "biggest achievement".

The singer and talent show judge said she wanted to "help kids all over the country", but starting in Newcastle was a "heart thing".

She said she was "not bothered" about rumours concerning her relationship with singer Liam Payne.

The Prince's Trust charity aims to help young people learn new skills and find work.

Cheryl's charity Cheryl's Trust started raising funds for the centre in Blandford Square three years ago.

It has a music studio and media centre.

The star said she wanted to help others after having struggles in her own life.

She said: "It reminds you of how I actually felt when I was younger growing up here - those same feelings, feeling vulnerable, insecure - my self-esteem was low.

"It's tough growing up in the North East, especially now the unemployment rate is ridiculous.

"So, if we can help one, two, three, four people a year, let alone thousands or hundreds, get a job or get on their feet with their own business, then I have done more than my fair share."

Asked by BBC Breakfast if the attention on her private life was frustrating, she said: "It doesn't bother me at all because my focus is solely on this.

"I have waited for seven years to finally be here and none of that matters - this is the most important part for me."