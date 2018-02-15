Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Crowds turned out to see Prince Charles on Palace Green in Durham

The Prince of Wales honoured an ancestor, enjoyed a concert and performed two opening ceremonies during a visit to the North East.

Prince Charles greeted crowds on Durham's Palace Green after he had officially opened the cathedral's Open Treasure exhibition.

A blue plaque was unveiled at the home of his ancestor, Dame Elizabeth Bowes.

He then travelled to Barnard Castle to open the new emergency services hub and visited the Bowes Museum.

Dame Elizabeth Bowes lived in Durham City in the 17th and 18th Century having married William Bowes of Streatlam, five times the MP for Durham.

Their descendants included Prince Charles' grandmother, the Queen Mother.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Dean of Durham Cathedral, Andrew Tremlett, showed Prince Charles around the cloisters

Image copyright PA Image caption Pupils at the Chorister School gave him a card for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There were some hands-on demonstrations at Barnard Castle's emergency services hub