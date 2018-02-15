Prince Charles visits Durham and Barnard Castle
The Prince of Wales honoured an ancestor, enjoyed a concert and performed two opening ceremonies during a visit to the North East.
Prince Charles greeted crowds on Durham's Palace Green after he had officially opened the cathedral's Open Treasure exhibition.
A blue plaque was unveiled at the home of his ancestor, Dame Elizabeth Bowes.
He then travelled to Barnard Castle to open the new emergency services hub and visited the Bowes Museum.
Dame Elizabeth Bowes lived in Durham City in the 17th and 18th Century having married William Bowes of Streatlam, five times the MP for Durham.
Their descendants included Prince Charles' grandmother, the Queen Mother.