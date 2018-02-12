Image copyright Family handout

A student who died when she was crushed by a barrier outside a nightclub was a "wonderful young woman", her parents have said.

Olivia Burt, 20, died outside Missoula in Durham City on 7 February from a "serious head injury".

Ms Burt, from Milford-on-Sea in Hampshire, sailed for Britain and was in her first year at Durham University studying natural science.

A private vigil will be held in Durham for her later.

In a statement released through Durham Police, Ms Burt's parents said: "We are totally devastated and heartbroken by the loss of our beautiful daughter, Olivia.

"She was a wonderful young woman and our words cannot truly express how much we miss her."

A joint investigation has been launched by Durham Police and Durham County Council.

Owen Adams, the university's pro vice-chancellor of colleges and student experience, said the candlelit vigil at Durham Castle was for "family, staff and students to come to terms with the tragic loss of this bright and outstandingly able student".

Her family have requested that only those who knew Ms Burt attend.