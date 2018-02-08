Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Scott Thompson was "intoxicated" when he attacked Graham Thurston

A man who killed another man with a single punch has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Graham Thurston, 54, from North Shields, was found unconscious behind Newcastle's Powerhouse nightclub in August and later died in hospital.

Scott Thompson, 33, of Medway Crescent, Gateshead, was convicted by a jury following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on 29 March.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Graham Thurston was killed by a single punch

Det Insp Paul Waugh, of Northumbria Police, said: "Thompson was intoxicated when he attacked Graham with one punch which sadly caused him fatal injuries.

"This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of too much alcohol, and the consequences of violence on a night out."