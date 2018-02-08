Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Michael Price is also wanted on a prison recall

Detectives hunting a man on recall to prison as part of a murder probe have warned anyone shielding him could be jailed.

Durham Police want to speak to Christopher Hills, 30, over the death of Michael Price.

Mr Price, 36, died in January 11 days after suffering head injuries in Chester-le-Street.

Mr Hills, who is believed to be in the Chester-le-Street area, has had his parole licence revoked, police said.

Det Insp Andy Smith said: "It is a priority to find and speak to Christopher Hills in connection with the investigation into the murder of Michael Price.

"If anyone is harbouring him they need to realise they are committing a criminal offence and putting themselves at risk of prosecution."

Mr Hills is described as being 6ft (1.8m) tall and of heavy build.

Anyone who sees Mr Hills is warned not to approach him but should contact police immediately.

Another man, Paul Ronald Watson, 30, of The Crescent, Chester-le-Street, has been charged with murder and remanded to appear before Newcastle Crown Court later this month.

Two women, aged 35 and 36, who were arrested last month on suspicion of murder, have both been released pending further inquiries.