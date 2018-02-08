Motorcyclist killed in Hebburn barrier crash
- 8 February 2018
A motorcyclist was killed when his bike crashed into a barrier, police have said.
The man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Hebburn.
Northumbria Police said the bike hit a barrier on the old mineral line off Mill Lane near the Cock Crow Inn at about 21:15 GMT on Wednesday.
Officers are carrying out inquiries and have appealed for witnesses to contact them, a spokesman said.