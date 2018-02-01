Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Birtley blaze
- 1 February 2018
A woman has died following a fire on Tyneside.
The victim's body was found by firefighters as they battled to extinguish flames at a property on Robsons Way, Birtley, in Gateshead, shortly after midnight.
A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Northumbria Police said.
Officers are conducting house-to-house inquiries as their investigation continues.