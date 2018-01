Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Harry Singh was found injured in Gateshead and died on his way to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man in Gateshead.

Harry Singh, 20, of Coniston Place in the town, died on the way to hospital after being found in Sheriff's Row on 26 January.

Gateshead men Paul Joseph Leighton, 37, of Springfield Place, and John William Knox, 29, of Beacon Court, have been charged with Mr Singh's murder.

Both men will appear at South Tyneside Magistrates in South Shields on Thursday, Northumbria Police said.