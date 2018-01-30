A new energy company has been chosen to take on the customers of the failed Future Energy.

Ofgem has selected Green Star Energy to take on the business of the Newcastle-based firm, which ceased trading last week.

Green Star Energy will offer Future Energy's customers the same price they were paying before.

Future Energy had about 10,000 domestic customers, mainly in the North East.

Green Star Energy will also honour all outstanding credit balances including money owed to both current and former customers.

Ofgem said customers would be contacted by Green Star Energy by 6 February.

No exit fees will be charged for customers wanting to switch suppliers, a spokesman said.

Neil Barnes from Ofgem said: "Our advice for customers of Future Energy is to wait until Green Star Energy contacts you.

"They will give you more information about the tariff you are on, and about your credit balance.

"Then you can shop around for a better deal if you wish to."