Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Holy Island has been a place of pilgrimage since 635

Missing poles marking a safe route to the Holy Island of Lindisfarne have been replaced.

Wooden poles have marked Pilgrim's Way for decades but in recent years many had become loose or disappeared.

They have been replaced under the Peregrini Lindisfarne Landscape Partnership Scheme, funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF).

Ivor Crowther, head of HLF North East, said the poles are one of Northumberland's "most iconic views."

Image copyright Chris Pawson Image caption The new rough larch poles have come from a local woodland

Holy Island has been a place of pilgrimage since 635 when King Oswald gave it to St Aiden to found a monastery.

Before the opening of a road in 1954, the poles were the only indicator of the safe route.

The replacement poles are rough larch trunks from a local woodland.