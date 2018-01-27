Gateshead murder inquiry starts after man dies
- 27 January 2018
A murder inquiry has started after a man found injured in Gateshead died on his way to hospital.
The man was found on Sheriffs Highway at about 23:30 GMT on Friday, Northumbria Police said.
He died on his way to the Royal Victoria Infirmary.
No further information about the victim has been released by the police, but officers are appealing to the public for information.