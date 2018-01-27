Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Michael Price suffered head injuries and died 11 days later

A man has been charged with the murder of a head injury victim who died 11 days later.

Michael Price, 36, was injured in the Victor Street area of Chester-le-Street, County Durham, in the early hours of 13 January.

He died on 24 January at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

Paul Ronald Watson, 30, of The Crescent, Chester-le-Street, is due to appear before magistrates in Newton Aycliffe.

Two women, aged 35 and 36, who were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following the incident have been rearrested on suspicion of murder, Durham Police said.

They have both been released under investigation.