'Arsonists behind £1m blaze' in Gateshead
Arsonists were behind a blaze that caused almost £1m of damage at a Tyneside business, police have said.
Five wagons - worth £175,000 each - and one loading shovel worth £100,000 were damaged at the Ezimix concrete compound in Dunston, Gateshead, on Tuesday at about 20:45 GMT.
Northumbria Police said it had launched an investigation after CCTV showed two men may be responsible.
Officers are trying to identify the pair and their motive.
No-one was hurt during the fire.