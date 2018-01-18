Image copyright Darren Bonner Image caption Darren Bonner was found naked and semi-conscious in a field in Cresswell and died in hospital

A jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering one of his employees, who was found in a shallow grave in Northumberland, has been discharged.

Darren Bonner, 24, was found naked in a field in Cresswell in July and died in hospital two weeks later.

Richard Spottiswood, 34, of Jarrow, South Tyneside, who employed Mr Bonner at a garage, has denied murder.

Judge Stephen Ashurst took the decision "for legal reasons". Mr Spottiswood will face a retrial at a later date.

Mr Bonner, from Sunderland, was found in a hole hidden amongst undergrowth near a caravan park on July 10.

Judge Ashurst said he decided to stop the trial after hearing legal arguments from prosecution and defence barristers.