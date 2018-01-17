Darren Bonner death: Woman acquitted of murder
A 34-year-old woman has been acquitted of the murder of a man found dying in a shallow grave in Northumberland.
Darren Bonner was found naked in a field in Cresswell in July and died in hospital two weeks later.
Lucy Burn, of South Shields, had denied murder and a judge at Newcastle Crown Court ruled there was insufficient evidence to say she participated in unlawful violence against Mr Bonner.
The trial continues against Richard Spottiswood, 34, who denies murder.