Image copyright Darren Bonner Image caption Darren Bonner was found naked and semi-conscious in a field in Cresswell and died in hospital

A 34-year-old woman has been acquitted of the murder of a man found dying in a shallow grave in Northumberland.

Darren Bonner was found naked in a field in Cresswell in July and died in hospital two weeks later.

Lucy Burn, of South Shields, had denied murder and a judge at Newcastle Crown Court ruled there was insufficient evidence to say she participated in unlawful violence against Mr Bonner.

The trial continues against Richard Spottiswood, 34, who denies murder.