Image copyright Google Image caption The overall project at Hirst Park is expected to take five years

Work has begun on a multimillion-pound project intended to restore a Northumberland park to its former glory.

Hirst Park in Ashington is to be rejuvenated over five years following a grant of £2.29m from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The first stage of tree works is under way, involving the removal of those which are dead, dying or dangerous.

The work is due to be complete by the end of March.

Replacement tree planting will take place next winter and Northumberland County Council said work was timed to avoid bird nesting and bat roosting seasons.

The overall project is expected to take five years and will see new landscaping, a formal garden modelled on the original Hirst Park sunken garden lost in the mid-20th Century and a water play feature.