Cladding removed from Newcastle student block
- 13 January 2018
Work to remove cladding at three student accommodation blocks in Newcastle is due to get under way.
Liberty Living said the work at Liberty Point was in line with the latest government guidance following the Grenfell fire.
The blocks are currently occupied but the company said they had all the requisite fire safety measures and were completely safe.
Disruption to students will be kept to a minimum when works starts on Monday.