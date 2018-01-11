Image caption The bars were closed over the Christmas period

Drug dealers "moved freely" through three city centre bars and were given "almost celebrity-like status", a police report has claimed.

Northumbria Police carried out an undercover investigation after reports of drug dealing at House of Smith, Florita's and Madame Koo in Newcastle.

All were handed closure notices in December, and a review into their licences is being held later.

The bars' owner, the Apartment Group, said it will comment after the hearing.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Drugs and an imitation firearm were seized in the investigation into the bars

A report has been sent to the city council ahead of the licensing sub-committee hearing.

It includes statements from undercover officers who said they had interacted with staff in the three venues and were sold class A drugs.

One officer described how drug dealers "hugged and greeted" door staff, promoters and bar staff, and were able to by-pass the paying queue and access the VIP area without being searched.

Once inside, they "moved freely" through the premises and were given an "almost celebrity-like" status.

As part of the investigation into the supply of class A drugs at bars and nightclubs in Newcastle £17,000 in cash and cocaine with a street value of £14,000 was seized.