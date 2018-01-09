Three cars destroyed in Horden street arson attack
- 9 January 2018
Three cars were destroyed in an arson attack on a County Durham street.
Fire crews were called to Seventh Street in Horden at 01:05 GMT, and found the vehicles well alight.
The heat caused the windows of an adjacent property, which was unoccupied, to blow out, and two nearby cars were also damaged.
Durham Police said it was treating the incident as arson and carrying out a joint investigation with the fire service.