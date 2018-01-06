Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ashley Cochrane was pronounced dead in hospital

Three people have appeared in court accused of murdering a Newcastle man.

Ashley Cochrane was found injured at Catherine House, in Byker, early on New Year's Day.

George Dixon, 38, of Shields Road, Byker, Lee Annis, 39, of Fletcher House, Percy Main, and Sean Histon, 32, of Mitford Gardens, Wallsend, are charged with murder and burglary.

They were remanded in custody to return to Newcastle Crown Court on Monday.

Mr Cochrane was 29 and lived at Queen's Terrace, in Jesmond.