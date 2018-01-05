Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ashley Cochrane was pronounced dead in hospital

Three people have been charged with murdering a man in Newcastle on New Year's Day.

Ashley Cochrane was found injured at Catherine House, Byker, and pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.

George Dixon, 38, of Shields Road, Byker, Lee Annis, 39, of Fletcher House, Percy Main, and Sean Histon, 32, of Mitford Gardens, Wallsend,are charged with murder and burglary.

They will appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Saturday.

Mr Cochrane was 29 and lived at Queen's Terrace, Jesmond, Newcastle.