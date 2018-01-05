Image caption Claire Wallace and Sgt Mark Horwell will go on trial in March

Two police officers have appeared in court charged with child cruelty.

Claire Wallace, 40, of Northumbria Police, and Sgt Mark Horwell, 48, of West Yorkshire Police, pleaded not guilty to offences alleged to have taken place in August.

At Newcastle Crown Court, Judge Amanda Rippon said the allegations involve "pouring water over the child's head".

Ms Wallace, of Great Park, Newcastle, and Mr Horwell, of Manor Oaks Tree, Sheffield, will face trial on 12 March.

Both were released on bail.

They have been suspended from their respective forces.