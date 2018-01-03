Tyne & Wear

Third man arrested over Byker flats death

  • 3 January 2018
Ashley Cochrane Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Ashley Cochrane suffered injuries which were consistent with a sustained attack, police said

Police investigating the murder of man found with serious injuries at flats in Newcastle on New Year's Day have made a third arrest.

Ashley Cochrane was found at about 01:40 GMT at Catherine House on Shields Road in the Byker area of the city. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

Tests showed he had suffered from a "sustained attack".

Northumbria Police said a 39-year-old man had joined two others already in custody on suspicion of murder.

Specialist officers are supporting the family of Mr Cochrane, who was from Queen's Road, Jesmond.

A force spokesman said house-to-house inquiries were continuing in the area.
Image caption Mr Cochrane was found at Catherine House in the early hours of New Year's Day

