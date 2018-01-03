Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption PC Davidson's wife Denise, his three children Drew, Dina and Fay, were among those attending the service

A former Northumbria Police officer killed while serving in Canada has been honoured on the force's memorial wall

John Davidson, 53, was shot dead while arresting a suspect in Abbotsford, British Columbia, in November.

The father-of-three had served with Northumbria Police from 1993 until emigrating in 2006.

His family travelled from Canada to join ex-colleagues and friends for a service at the Middle Engine Lane Police Station in Wallsend.

Image copyright Abbotsford Police Department Image caption Following his death, Abbotsford Police Department said it had "lost a hero"

During his time at the force PC Davidson worked as a 24/7 response officer in Byker, Whitley Bay and North Shields, before taking on the role of a specialist motor patrols officer.

Temporary Chief Constable Winton Keenen said: "When you join Northumbria Police you became a member of the force family and that doesn't change when you move on.

"John's former colleagues, many of whom considered him a good friend, continue to speak with warmth and affection about a man who, was clearly dedicated to his role."