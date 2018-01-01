A motorist has died after crashing into a Chinese takeaway and a church wall in Newcastle.

The man was driving a Mitsubishi L200 on Hawthorn Terrace at about 03:35 GMT when the incident happened.

Northumbria Police said the 23-year-old, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the city's Royal Victoria Infirmary.

A force spokesman said no-one else was hurt in the crash and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

The road was closed for more than four hours while emergency services were at the scene.