Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found at Catherine House in the early hours of New Year's Day

A murder investigation has begun after a man was found with serious injuries at a block of flats in Newcastle.

The man, who has not yet been named, was discovered at about 01:40 GMT at Catherine House in the Shields Road area of Byker.

He was taken to the city's Royal Victoria Infirmary with serious head injuries, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Northumbria Police has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Det Supt Mick Paterson added: "We are making extensive inquiries to establish just how this man lost his life.

"We would appeal for anyone who saw or heard anything out of the ordinary in the early hours of this morning to come forward.

"We would also like to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident."