Body of man wearing only socks found on Whitley Bay beach
The body of a man wearing only socks has been found on a beach.
He was found by a dog-walker at about 08:20 GMT on Brown's Bay in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside.
Northumbria Police is treating the death as unexplained, a force spokesperson said. The man has not been formally identified.
The area has been cordoned off by police who have been asking residents with houses facing the bay if they have CCTV footage.
It is not yet clear whether the man died on the beach or was washed on to it by the tide.