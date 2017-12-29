A man crashed a police car after stealing it as officers were dealing with an incident in Sunderland.

Officers had got out of the patrol car close to Doxford Park Roundabout on Thursday when the man got in and drove off down the A19.

After a number of near misses the car was involved in a collision at Houghton, Northumbria Police said.

A man, who was taken to hospital for treatment, was later arrested. No one else was injured.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to the theft at 20:30 GMT, or the subsequent crash, to contact them.