Tyne & Wear

North Shields Christmas Day murder victim named

  • 28 December 2017
Jillian Grant Image copyright Northumbria Police
Image caption The body of Jillian Grant was found on Christmas Day

A woman who was found murdered at a house on North Tyneside on Christmas Day has been named.

The body of Jillian Grant, 38, of York Court, Wallsend, was discovered during a police search of the property on Tennyson Terrace in North Shields.

Police said bomb disposal team was also called out, and the road itself was closed for a number of hours.

A 41-year-old man, whom police said was believed to be known Ms Grant, is being held on suspicion of murder.
Image caption Police were called to Tennyson Terrace during the morning

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites