Image copyright Google Image caption The cars crashed near the Mount Pleasant Interchange

An 81-year-old woman has died after the car she was a passenger in was involved in a three-vehicle collision.

The woman died in hospital after the crash in Washington on 23 December, Northumbria Police said.

The vehicle she was in was one of three to collide at about 19:00 GMT close to the Mount Pleasant Interchange.

Three other people suffered whiplash injuries, a force spokesman said. Police are appealing for witnesses.