The body of a woman was found in a house on Christmas Day, police have said.

The woman was discovered in a search of a property on Tennyson Terrace in North Shields, North Tyneside.

Northumbria Police said it was called out early in the morning but will not confirm reports the Army bomb disposal team was also sent to the house.

A 41-year-old man believed to be known to the woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The force added that it was "not in a position to name the deceased at this time".