Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Police say the investigation is "very much active"

Drugs and an imitation firearm have been seized during an investigation into the supply of Class A drugs at bars and nightclubs in Newcastle.

Northumbria Police said two further arrests had been made, bringing the total to 21 - all have now been released under investigation.

The drug supply allegations have led to the closure of four city centre bars.

Madame Koo, House of Smith, Florita's and The Empress will not be able to re-open until after Christmas.