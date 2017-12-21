Image caption Peter McConnell pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault

A vicar has denied groping a fellow passenger on a trans-Atlantic flight.

The Reverend Peter McConnell is accused of sexually assaulting a male in his twenties on a British Airways plane from the United States in March.

The 63-year-old, who is based at St Helen's Church in Longhorsley, Northumberland, pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault at Newcastle Crown Court.

He will return to the court for a trial in August 2018.