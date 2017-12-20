Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Paul Logan was the father of two young children

Police have launched a fresh appeal for information about the murder of a take-away delivery man 24 years ago.

Paul Logan, of County Durham, was found with severe head injuries on farmland near Shotley Bridge in December 1993.

The 25-year-old, of Blackhill, had been lured to the area on the pretext of delivering a Chinese meal.

Northumbria Police said it would review evidence in the case, look at new investigative techniques and hoped to find "new lines of enquiries".

The appeal was backed by the family of Mr Logan who called for people to come forward with information.

'Finally get justice'

Mr Logan's sister, Dawn Logan-McCance, said the family was unable to move on while the crime remained unsolved.

"We're hoping that someone out there who knows something will come forward and we can finally get justice, not only for Paul, but for our parents who have passed on without finding out what happened," she said.

Mr Logan, a takeaway delivery driver for the Golden Flower Chinese restaurant, was called to Blue House Farm just before 22:00 GMT on 23 December, but when he arrived was told that no meal had been ordered.

He left, but the householders' suspicions were aroused when they later noticed his cream Peugeot car was still at the end of the lane.

At about 02:15 GMT on 24 December, police found the body of the father-of-two, from Blackhill, about 50 yards away.

He had suffered severe head injuries inflicted by a blunt instrument which has never been recovered.

It was later established that a hoax call was made from a telephone kiosk at the junction of Snows Green Road and Benfieldside Road, Shotley Bridge.