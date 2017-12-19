Image caption Emergency services were called to the crash shortly after 09:00 GMT

A 12-vehicle pile-up which closed a major road has been described as "a scene of carnage".

The A19 was shut in both directions near the Dalton Park Shopping Centre, between Seaham and Murton, County Durham, following the southbound crash, which happened at about 09:15 GMT.

Three people were taken to Sunderland's Royal Hospital for treatment and one was treated by medics at the scene.

Five fire engines, the Great North Air Ambulance and six ambulances attended.

It was re-opened in both directions at about 15:00 GMT.

Insp Ed Turner, from Durham Police, said it was "a catastrophic crash" and described it as a "scene of carnage".

Durham Police said the cause of the crash was being investigated.

Image caption Three people were taken to hospital, the ambulance service said