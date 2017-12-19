Four Newcastle bars closed over drug dealing concerns
- 19 December 2017
Four bars in Newcastle city centre have been closed amid drug dealing concerns.
Madame Koo, House of Smith and Florita's, on Collingwood Street, and The Empress, at nearby The Side, were issued with 48-hour closure notices on Monday.
An application for three-month closure orders will be heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Eleven people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.