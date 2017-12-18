An 84-year-old man chased a knife-wielding burglar from his house during a night-time break-in.

The elderly man, who suffered hand injuries, refused to hand over cash when the burglar entered his home in Gateshead on Sunday at 21:20 GMT.

The intruder, thought to be a young man, fled the address at Oakwood Gardens, Lobley Hill.

He was described as being about 5ft 9in (1.75m) tall, white, of medium build with black crew-cut hair and stubble.

'Great bravery'

He was wearing a black tracksuit with white stripes on the arms and a hood, Northumbria Police said.

A spokesman said: "A man entered the rear of the address and approached the occupant, an 84-year-old man, inside the house and made threats with a knife.

"The victim refused to hand over any money and chased the offender out of the house [from] where the offender made off down a back path leading under the A1.

"The victim demonstrated great bravery and courage in this incident, and thankfully he was not seriously injured.

"An investigation has already been launched and... officers are in the area carrying out house to house enquiries and viewing CCTV to help us identify the man responsible."