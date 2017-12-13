Woman admits Newcastle Eid festival crash
- 13 December 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has pleaded guilty to driving offences after her car mounted a kerb and ploughed into a crowd of worshippers leaving an Eid festival.
Six people were injured when Marian Kabah's vehicle left the road outside Westgate Road Community College in Newcastle, in June.
Appearing at Newcastle Crown Court, she admitted two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The 42-year-old, from Gateshead, will be sentenced on 22 January.