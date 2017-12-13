Image caption People had been attending an Eid festival at Westgate Community College

A woman has pleaded guilty to driving offences after her car mounted a kerb and ploughed into a crowd of worshippers leaving an Eid festival.

Six people were injured when Marian Kabah's vehicle left the road outside Westgate Road Community College in Newcastle, in June.

Appearing at Newcastle Crown Court, she admitted two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The 42-year-old, from Gateshead, will be sentenced on 22 January.