Image caption Claire Neal was remanded in custody

A woman whose dog attacked a group of 12 children in a Northumberland park has been jailed.

The Staffordshire bull terrier bit the children when it escaped from a house in Blyth in May last year.

At Newcastle Crown Court last month, Claire Neal, 38, of Chasedale Crescent, Blyth, admitted owning a dog that was dangerously out of control.

She was jailed for four years. The court heard she had said "Oh no, not again", after hearing about the attack.

Neal had initially denied the charge, claiming the dog called Marley, belonged to the courts as there was already a destruction order on the animal after an earlier attack. But, she later changed her plea.

Following the latest attack, the hearing was told how a teenage girl had found Marley in the street as she was playing with friends.

She decided to take the dog home in order for her mother to contact the RSPCA.

But, as they passed the park in Burns Avenue, the dog got out of control and attacked the children - nine needed hospital treatment. Neighbours nearby rushed from their homes to help and later managed to tie Marley up.

The dog has since been destroyed.