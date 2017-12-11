Image caption Paul Gallon was told he faces "a custodial sentence of some length"

A man who rode his bicycle into a couple has been warned he faces jail after admitting causing them grievous bodily harm.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Paul Gallon, 36, rode into the pair as they walked down Esplanade Place, Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, in November 2016.

Gallon, of Kenton Road, North Shields, admitted one charge of causing grievous bodily harm and another of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He will be sentenced on 4 January.

One victim suffered serious head injuries while the second had facial injuries. Both were treated at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

Judge Stephen Earl said: "Clearly these are very serious matters, clearly you are facing a custodial sentence of some length that will be passed on the day."

Gallon was granted conditional bail.