Image caption The burning car was found in the early hours close to allotments

Two men have denied murdering a woman found dead in a burning car.

The body of Quyen Ngoc Nguyen, 29, from Killingworth, was discovered by firefighters called to the blaze in Success Road, Shiney Row, in August.

Stephen Unwin, 39, of St Oswald's Terrace, Houghton-le-Spring, and William McFall, 50, of Waterloo Road, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty during an appearance at Newcastle Crown Court.

The judge remanded them in custody to go on trial in February.

Friends of Ms Nguyen, who was Vietnamese, said she had studied for an MBA, and described her as "the most beautiful and kind girl".