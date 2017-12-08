Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption The robbery suspects were spotted on CCTV on Loraine Terrace in Lemington

CCTV of two armed robbery suspects has been released by police.

Detectives believe the footage shows two men carrying out a recce of a Newcastle supermarket shortly before £28,000 was stolen from a security van.

A G4S employee was robbed at gunpoint at Asda on High Row, Lemington, Newcastle, on Saturday afternoon.

Det Ch Insp Paul Knox said such incidents were "very rare" and the force did not "have a problem with firearms".

"We still have to establish whether the weapon used in the robbery was even a viable weapon but our priority is to first identify those involved," he said.

"This is being treated as an isolated incident."

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption The red Yamaha XJ6 was found later the same day in a field

The two robbers fled on a motorbike, which was later found burnt out in field near Lockhaugh Farm in Rowlands Gill, Northumbria Police said.

It had been stolen from Slatyford about six months earlier, the force said.

Detectives want to speak to anyone who saw the motorcycle either in Lemington at about 14:10 GMT on Saturday, in Newcastle earlier that day or near Rowlands Gill later that afternoon.