Image copyright Glynn Ferris Image caption Neil Stewart was on the boat with his friends and girlfriend

The body of a man who fell overboard into a canal from a party boat two weeks ago has been recovered.

Neil Stewart, 30, from Newcastle, fell into the Noordzeekanaal at Westzaan, near Amsterdam, on 18 November.

The captain of the boat was alerted but Mr Stewart, who had been on the boat with his friends and girlfriend, disappeared beneath the water.

A spokesman for Amsterdam Police said Mr Stewart's body was found on Saturday near where he fell.

Divers had searched the canal at the time of the accident.

Image copyright Rijkswaterstaat Image Archive Image caption The Noordzeekanaal canal is 13 miles (21km) long, 550ft (170m) wide and 50ft (15.5m) deep

Police said Mr Stewart's family had been informed and there were no suspicious circumstances.

The Noordzeekanaal canal is 13 miles (21km) long, 550ft (170m) wide and 50ft (15.5m) deep.