A security guard was robbed at gunpoint outside a Tyneside supermarket.

The G4S employee was targeted at Asda on High Road, Lemington, Newcastle, at about 14:10 GMT on Saturday.

Two robbers fled on a motorbike, Northumbria Police said. It has not been revealed how much money they escaped with.

The guard was "left shaken" and officers have appealed for witnesses to contact them as they continue their investigation.