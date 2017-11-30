Two men have died in a road crash in Northumberland.

The pair, aged 21 and 22, were travelling in a Peugeot 207 car which was in collision with a Mercedes Sprinter van on the A696, near Belsay, at 19:15 GMT on Wednesday.

The driver of the van suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed for six hours while investigators examined the scene. Police have called for witnesses to the crash to contact them.