The men will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court next year

A 19-year-old man has pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving in a hit-and-run crash.

Gary Wood, 42, from Sunderland, was knocked down by a car in Seaham Road, Houghton, on 2 June and died five days later.

Liam Carr, of Langdon Road, Westerhope, Newcastle, admitted causing the death and perverting the course of justice.

The judge at Newcastle Crown Court warned him to expect a jail term when he is sentenced on 5 January.

Carr also admitted two offences of affray.

Gareth Bainbridge, 38, of School Road, East Rainton, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice and two offences of affray.