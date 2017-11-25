A mass car-racing event being organised on social media will not be tolerated, police have warned.

The event was being planned for Saturday evening at an "undisclosed location", Northumbria Police said.

Operation Dragoon and motor patrols officers would be on duty and "anyone found racing, driving in a dangerous or anti-social manner can expect to be prosecuted", the force said.

Five prosecutions are being considered after a gathering in Blyth last month.

A number of drivers then "decided to descend on an industrial estate in Cramlington and drive in a dangerous and anti-social manner", police said.

Operation Dragoon is part of the force's crackdown on dangerous driving.