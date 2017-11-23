Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Leighton created dozens of fake Facebook accounts to trap his victim

A paedophile who blackmailed children thousands of miles away into raping and abusing younger relatives has had his jail term increased.

The solicitor general complained Paul George Leighton's 16-year sentence for 21 offences was too lenient.

From his home in Seaham, County Durham, the 32-year-old orchestrated the rape and abuse of children in America.

The Court of Appeal increased his term to 20 years, plus seven on extended licence.

Leighton created up to 40 fake Facebook profiles which he used to contact children in the UK and overseas.

'Wanted control'

He would coerce them into sending naked photographs of themselves back to him and then threaten to expose them if they did not do what he said.

In one case, Leighton blackmailed a 14-year-old boy in Florida into repeatedly raping and molesting his one-year-old niece.

He also blackmailed a 14-year-old girl in South Dakota into performing sex acts with her 18-year-old brother.

Leighton, who also molested a nine-year-old girl in the North East of England, claimed he did not have a sexual interest in children and only "wanted to control people".

'Horrendous crimes'

At the Court of appeal, Lord Justice Holroyde said the offences were so serious they "came close" to justifying a life sentence, but that the court could address the danger he poses to children with a longer extended sentence.

He said: "The offences involved the cynical manipulation of adolescent victims by communications over the internet, coupled with the use of blackmail."

DI Angela Hufton of Northumbria Police Safeguarding Department welcomed the sentence increase.

She said: "This man had planned and carried out truly horrendous crimes against children over a sustained period.

"Many of his victims are still suffering the terrible results of his crime and will carry this burden with them throughout their lives."