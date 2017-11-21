Image caption The seven facing charges are all former members of staff at Medomsley detention centre

Seven people are to be charged as part of an investigation into sexual and physical abuse at a County Durham youth detention centre.

Nearly 1,400 men have claimed they were abused at Medomsley, near Consett, during the 1970s and 80s.

The accused will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on 19 December to face charges of misconduct in public office and physical abuse.

Some of the seven, all ex-members of staff, will face sexual abuse charges.

Durham Police said investigations were continuing and other former staff from the centre may still face action.

Earlier this year the force forwarded 32 cases to the Crown Prosecution Service.

The investigation, named Operation Seabrook, was launched in August 2013 and interviews with former employees at the centre began in November the following year.

It followed probes in 2003 and 2005.

Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Neville Husband was jailed after former detainees reported being sexually abused by him

Former prison officer Neville Husband was jailed for eight years in 2003 for abusing five youths.

The publicity surrounding his trial led to others coming forward and he was subsequently jailed for a further two years.

He died in 2010, after being released from prison. His former colleague Leslie Johnson, who was jailed for six years in 2005, has also since died.

The Medomsley facility closed in 1988.