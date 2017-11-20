Image copyright JRI Photography & Media Services Image caption Eight colleagues acted a pallbearers

Thousands of mourners turned out for the funeral of a former British police officer who was shot and killed while serving in Canada.

John Davidson, 53, died while arresting a suspect in Abbotsford, British Columbia, on 6 November.

Originally from Hawick in Scotland, he worked for Northumbria Police for 24 years before moving to Canada.

Family members joined more than 8,000 others at an arena in the town on Sunday for the memorial service.

Image copyright JRI Photography & Media Services Image caption Mourners filled the Abbotsford Centre for Mr Davidson's funeral

Image copyright JRI Photography & Media Services Image caption Thousands of Canadian police officers attended the service

Abbotsford Police Department said the father-of-three had been responding to a report that shots were being fired from a stolen vehicle.

Police chief Bob Rich said: "When that shot rang out, evil won. I cannot imagine a darker thing to have happen to us.

"That man's evil intentions, I totally believe, were to kill more of us. There was going to be a rampage in the city."

Image copyright JVP Photography Image caption Family looked on as tributes were paid to John Davidson

Image copyright JVP Photography Image caption A Canadian flag was presented to Mr Davidson, with Denise

Mr Davidson's police partner, Renea Williams, said: "He was tough, but more than fair. That was evident by the number of people I have seen shake his hand after getting a ticket.

"For a man who hated guns and never became comfortable carrying a gun after coming over from the UK, he was one of the first to step in and intervene when a call of shots fired came in."

Mr Davidson's daughter Dina said her father always managed to keep work separate from family life.

Image copyright Abbotsford Police Department Image caption Abbotsford Police Department said it had "lost a hero"

Her sister Fay said it would be "agonising" to picture a life without her father's guidance and support.

A 65-year-old homeless man was arrested and charged with Mr Davidson's murder.